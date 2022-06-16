Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 22,960 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.17% of NiSource worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in NiSource by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

