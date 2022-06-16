Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $14.14 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 44,276 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $181.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

