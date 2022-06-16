Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $26.91 Million Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,171 shares during the quarter. Omnicell makes up about 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Omnicell worth $26,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,367,000 after purchasing an additional 443,378 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $113.11 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.92. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

