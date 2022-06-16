Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 17,432 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

TSN stock opened at $84.11 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

