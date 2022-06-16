Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,900 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,525,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 59,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.