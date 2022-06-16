Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,992 iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000.

NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $49.63 on Thursday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $69.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59.

