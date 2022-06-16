Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,000 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,801,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,727,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,777,000 after buying an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

