Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,670 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after buying an additional 533,400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 67,529 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

KB Home Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.