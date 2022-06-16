Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,254 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $165.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $413.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,410 shares of company stock worth $54,666,204. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

