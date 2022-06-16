Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

NYSE:MS opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

