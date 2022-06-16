Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Takes $232,000 Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
Shares of GXC stock opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.88. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $73.89 and a one year high of $134.42.
SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.
