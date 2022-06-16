Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Takes $953,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $123.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day moving average is $153.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.78 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $142.54.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

