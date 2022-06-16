Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 37,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $34.67 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

