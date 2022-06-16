Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 416,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 102,850 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF (Get Rating)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

