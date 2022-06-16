Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in St. Joe by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in St. Joe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.11.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,455,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,734,733.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,017,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,398,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,895,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe (Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

