Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Insider Marie Fogel Sells 5,325 Shares of Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) insider Marie Fogel sold 5,325 shares of Vince stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $39,990.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,078.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marie Fogel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vince alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Marie Fogel sold 289 shares of Vince stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $2,257.09.

On Monday, April 18th, Marie Fogel sold 1,775 shares of Vince stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $14,342.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Marie Fogel sold 1,129 shares of Vince stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $9,856.17.

On Thursday, March 17th, Marie Fogel sold 524 shares of Vince stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,192.00.

Vince stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.13. Vince Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Vince ( NYSE:VNCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Vince had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vince by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vince in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vince in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vince in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vince (Get Rating)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.