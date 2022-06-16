Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 231.63 ($2.81).

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMUK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 245 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($2.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($2.97) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.43) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.16) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 132.20 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

