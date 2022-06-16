Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Short Interest Update

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,400 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of VPG stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 68,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,855. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $384.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 26,500 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.92 per share, for a total transaction of $819,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 266,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.