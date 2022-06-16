Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,034 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 218,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,710,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 354,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $218.46 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $211.68 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.