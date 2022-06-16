Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 20,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,360,000 after purchasing an additional 297,047 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

