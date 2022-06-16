Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $20.34 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up 1.7% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $20,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,885,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $140.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.70 and its 200-day moving average is $116.02.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

