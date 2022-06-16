Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $48.89 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.82 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83.

