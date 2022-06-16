Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $130.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.95 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

