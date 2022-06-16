Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 365 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $282.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.18. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $273.34 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.