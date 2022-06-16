Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,573 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,670,000 after buying an additional 4,736,348 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,552,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,954,000 after buying an additional 332,977 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,999 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,601,000 after acquiring an additional 590,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.11 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05.

