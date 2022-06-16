Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 184,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 32.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NSSC opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $733.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.