Voleon Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 150,000 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,000. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 5.0% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.29.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $156.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.35 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

