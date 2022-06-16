Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.08

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 265545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($281.25) to €280.00 ($291.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($218.75) to €230.00 ($239.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

The company has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $72.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen AG will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5526 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

