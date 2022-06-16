Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.65

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 263157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15.

Get Vonovia alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6253 per share. This represents a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.