Vulcan Value Partners LLC Buys 38,640 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,640 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Partners comprises approximately 0.5% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 4.52% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $100,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,347,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total transaction of $29,005.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,762.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $178.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.67. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.30 and a 52-week high of $338.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $221.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

VRTS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $300.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

