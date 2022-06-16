Vulcan Value Partners LLC Decreases Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC decreased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 1.08% of Littelfuse worth $83,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $538,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,947 shares of company stock worth $2,361,168. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Littelfuse stock opened at $255.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.03. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.31 and a 1 year high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

