Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $39.12 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC decreased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,081 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $39,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.33.

JLL opened at $166.08 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.02 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.24.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

