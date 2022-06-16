Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $733.10 Million Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the period. Upstart makes up 3.7% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Upstart worth $733,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.23. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.46.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,383 shares of company stock valued at $18,085,483 in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

