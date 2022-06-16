Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.03. 15,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

