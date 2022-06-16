Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 139,535 Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 74.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,099 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

ACAH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.78. 2,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,340. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.