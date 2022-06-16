Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.50% of Capital Product Partners worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 45,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

CPLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $298.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.54% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $69.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

