Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 140,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.86% of Deep Medicine Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,908,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DMAQ remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,043. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

