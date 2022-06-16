Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $20,792,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,535,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,010,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,016,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,713,000.

NASDAQ AHRNU remained flat at $$9.99 on Thursday. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,689. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

