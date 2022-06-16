Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 192,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,060,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,337,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,549,000.

Shares of DPCSU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

