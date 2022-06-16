Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 49,656 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 357.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,656 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BZH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 57,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BZH stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.65. 28,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

