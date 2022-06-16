Walleye Capital LLC Sells 19,494 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,494 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.01.

ZIM stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 128,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.40. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.82%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.