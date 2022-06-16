Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161 over the last ninety days. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLAY stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.97. 18,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

