Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,793,000 after acquiring an additional 274,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 481.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,423,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

ACI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.45. 36,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

