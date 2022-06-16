Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,121 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.86.

Shares of NEP traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,397. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.7325 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

