Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 80.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 100,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $51,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,695.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,696 shares of company stock worth $11,412,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ARQT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.47. 11,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,027. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

