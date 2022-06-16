Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $11.53 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 118.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 81,412 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.02.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

