Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $9.76 Million in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.23% of Nuvei as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,064,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVEI opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nuvei Co. has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.33.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVEI. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

