Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 210,937 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,937 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

NYSE SIX opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,008,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 552,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,017,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

