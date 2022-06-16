Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 336,459 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 336,459 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

