Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells $74,429.76 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $74,429.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,778.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.08 million. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

