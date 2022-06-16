Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells $74,429.76 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $74,429.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,778.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 13th, Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.08 million. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

